Man stabbed on Winnipeg bus in ‘unprovoked attack’

WINNIPEG – Police are searching for two teens after a man was stabbed multiple times while riding a bus near Osborne Village.

Around 6 p.m. Jan. 15 police say a group of teens got into an argument with another passenger while travelling on a transit bus near Stradbrook Ave. and Harkness Ave..

The victim, 27, was stabbed with a knife.

“There was a struggle and a number of cuts and lacerations that the victim sustained,” Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

Police described the stabbing as an “unprovoked attack”.

“We can’t specify what exactly provoked this, but we are motivated to find out what that is,” Michalyshen said. ‘If we have individuals like this, armed with weapons not afraid of confronting people in this fashion, it is concerning.”

Before fleeing bear spray was also sprayed in the victim’s direction. There were other passengers on the bus at the time.

The victim treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are believed to be between 14 and 16 years old. Police said both were wearing skinny jeans and red baseball caps.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-2877.