‘Bridget Trump’s Diary’ Twitter account might be the best parody out there
Donald Trump has taken to Twitter like a kid to candy, offering up a daily litany of stream-of-consciousness tweets that often read like an excerpt from an article in The Onion. Now, a new parody account called Bridget Trump’s Diary is taking the president-elect’s musings to the next level by interpreting them in the voice of Bridget Jones.
Created earlier this month by London-based comedian Tiff Stevenson, the idea was born from what she saw as a striking similarity between the composition of Trump’s tweets and Jones’s legendarily neurotic diary entries.
A dedicated Twitter account was the next logical step, and includes “Daniel Cleaver,” “Putin” and “Locker Room Chat” in its profile description.
READ MORE: Twitter has discussed the idea of banning Donald Trump: report
“There are so many parallels between Bridget and Donald,” Stevenson said to Mashable. “They are both utterly consumed with how other people see them and they are constantly chasing after the wrong guy. It’s remarkable how little you have to change.”
The tweets span a number of topics that Trump has pontificated upon, including his distrust of the media, his relationship with Vladimir Putin and Meryl Streep‘s poignant Golden Globes speech.
Stevenson believes there could be a valuable lesson for the PEOTUS in this mash-up.
READ MORE: Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an ‘excellent’ actress in 2015
“I think Trump could learn a lot from Bridget because she is likeable and when she makes a mistake she owns it rather than point the finger of blame at others,” she said. “Bridget is always trying to improve herself and reach higher. Donald thinks he is tremendous (just the way he is) and won’t tolerate any difference in that opinion.”
The president-elect has yet to respond to the account.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments