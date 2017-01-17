‘Bridget Trump’s Diary’ Twitter account might be the best parody out there

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter like a kid to candy, offering up a daily litany of stream-of-consciousness tweets that often read like an excerpt from an article in The Onion. Now, a new parody account called Bridget Trump’s Diary is taking the president-elect’s musings to the next level by interpreting them in the voice of Bridget Jones.

Created earlier this month by London-based comedian Tiff Stevenson, the idea was born from what she saw as a striking similarity between the composition of Trump’s tweets and Jones’s legendarily neurotic diary entries.

A dedicated Twitter account was the next logical step, and includes “Daniel Cleaver,” “Putin” and “Locker Room Chat” in its profile description.

“There are so many parallels between Bridget and Donald,” Stevenson said to Mashable. “They are both utterly consumed with how other people see them and they are constantly chasing after the wrong guy. It’s remarkable how little you have to change.”

The tweets span a number of topics that Trump has pontificated upon, including his distrust of the media, his relationship with Vladimir Putin and Meryl Streep‘s poignant Golden Globes speech.

This whole PEOTUS thing is really helping my TV career! Also Herald @heraldscotland are fake news! Vile people the Scots apart from mother — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 16, 2017

Mmmmm. Vladimir Putin, though. Love his wicked dissolute air, while being v. successful & clever

Think might wear sexy black suit tomorrow — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 15, 2017

11AM

Urgh! Awful media witch hunt 2day!

Buzz feed are total bastards, can't they see I'm tremendous?

Alcohol – 0

Jobs created – 1,000's — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 11, 2017

Kelly Anne told me Vile Meryl said a awful thing about me at an awards do. Heard she is a democrat, very cruel race. Ate pudding from M&S — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 9, 2017

Hate dishonest Meryl! Must center myself more. Will ask Pence about appropriate self-help book, possible Eastern-religion-based.

Weight-270 — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 10, 2017

Vlad back in office today. I'll be poised, cool, ice queen and remember I'm a president elect & do not need him in order to be complete — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 8, 2017

Putin being fiendishly dishonest again. Found out he is dating other countries . Must. Not. Think. About. Vladimir Cigs – 0 — BRIDGETTRUMPSDIARY (@BRIDGETTRUMPSD1) January 9, 2017

Stevenson believes there could be a valuable lesson for the PEOTUS in this mash-up.

“I think Trump could learn a lot from Bridget because she is likeable and when she makes a mistake she owns it rather than point the finger of blame at others,” she said. “Bridget is always trying to improve herself and reach higher. Donald thinks he is tremendous (just the way he is) and won’t tolerate any difference in that opinion.”

The president-elect has yet to respond to the account.