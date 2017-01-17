Weather
January 17, 2017 9:01 am

Heavy rain across B.C.’s South Coast could cause flooding as snow melts

Amy Judd

Heavy rains are expected to hit B.C.'s south coast.

As Tuesday’s milder temperatures begin to melt weeks worth of ice and snow, a whole new set of weather-related problems is appearing along the South Coast.

Breaking away the ice is still the biggest challenge for city crews across Metro Vancouver as they race to clear catch basins.

High streamflow advisories are in place for parts of Vancouver Island today as snowmelt adds additional runoff to rivers.

Although road conditions are improving officials say there are other safety concerns to keep in mind.

“The snowpack is inherently weaker in the interior ranges so it’s going to be a big problem in the Columbias, the Purcells and the Southern Rockies too,” said Mark Grist, public avalanche forecaster.

There’s no word if weather may have contributed to a rock slide along Highway 99.

It happened near Eagleridge, close to the Ansell Place exit. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours but have since re-opened.

Part of the stretch remains coned off over concerns more rocks could fall. Assessment crews are expected to investigate the slide at first light.

 

