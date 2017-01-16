High streamflow advisories issued for South Coast and Vancouver Island

A transition to warmer weather is causing a number of high streamflow advisories for B.C’s South Coast and Vancouver Island.

Warm, moist air from the Pacific is rolling through the region and pushing out colder Arctic air that was responsible for a number of recent cold snaps.

Heavy rainfall is expected over the next few days, with total rainfall amounts from Monday through Wednesday forecasted to reach upwards of 200 millimetres.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says the freezing level will also rise to close to 2,000 metres along the North Shore mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“In the Lower Mainland, heavy rain at times will combine with snowmelt to generate considerable pooling water and high stream flows by Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Madryga. “Afternoon temperatures will rise to 8 to 10 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Melt of low-to-mid elevation snow is expected over the next few days, adding additional runoff to rivers.

On the south coast, high streamflow advisories have been issued for:

Howe Sound including the Squamish River, Stawamus River and surrounding creeks and tributaries

Sunshine Coast including streams around Gibsons, Sechelt and surrounding areas

North Shore Mountains including the Seymour River and surrounding creeks and tributaries

Fraser Valley including the Chilliwack River and surrounding creeks and tributaries

On the Vancouver Island, high streamflow advisories have been issued for:

East Vancouver Island including streams and rivers in the Parksville, Bowser, Courtenay, Campbell River and surrounding areas

Central Vancouver Island including streams and rivers in the Port Alberni and surrounding areas

Southern Vancouver Island including streams and rivers in the Duncan, Lake Cowichan, Port Renfrew and surrounding areas

A high streamflow advisory is issued when river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

High streamflow is expected on rivers throughout the region, with the highest flows expected Tuesday into Wednesday.