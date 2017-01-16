Man charged after Niagara police seize suspected carfentanil powder in St. Catharines

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Police say they have seized a drug believed to be carfentanil in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara regional police say a man was arrested at a hotel Monday afternoon and a bag of suspected carfentanil powder was seized.

They say a sample of the powder has been sent to Health Canada for analysis and to confirm its potency.

Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is commonly used to tranquilize elephants.

A 34-year-old St. Catharines man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

He’s being held for a bail hearing Tuesday.