Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday January 17, 2016

Weather forecast update at 5am:

Good afternoon! The Arctic air is retreating and a milder weather pattern is on deck. However, the switch to a southwesterly flow will drive in multiple weather systems into the Southern Interior over the next several days.

Expect unsettled conditions with mixed precipitation.

Flurries from the overnight hours will continue into today for many areas, especially the northern and eastern regions of the Southern Interior.

With freezing levels rising, we expect the snow to change to rain by midweek.

Today’s daytime high range: -4 to +2C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong