Dogs who attacked 4-year-old boy have been euthanized: city   

Two German Shepherds that attacked a four-year-old-boy in their yard Jan. 3 have been put down.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Calgary’s Animal Services, the dogs were euthanized Monday.

The boy’s uncle, Troy Yeaman, told Global Calgary his nephew is doing well.

“John is still in a lot of pain but the doctors are happy and I am amazed to see how resilient kids are.”

Yeaman said John is expected to stay in hospital for another two to three weeks and that his parents are staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Family friends set up a GoFundMe page to help the family – who is from Three Hills – cover their costs of staying in Calgary during John’s treatment.

As of Monday afternoon they had already surpassed their fundraising goal.

The standard practice in a case where there has been some sort of a dog attack is for the city to hold the dogs for a minimum of 10 days to check for any signs of rabies or illness. After the 10-day period, the dogs can be put down pending the result of a hearing. However, the City of Calgary told Global News there was not a hearing in this case, and also that the dogs owners’ were very cooperative.