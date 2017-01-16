RCMP use naloxone kits for first time in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP officers have administered their first dose of naloxone to a man suffering from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

Police were called to the southeast corner of the province Jan. 13 after a 20 year-old man fell unconscious.

When they arrived on scene the man was having difficulty breathing. Police say the first dose of nasal naloxone improved his breathing, but two more doses were given before it stabilized.

In a news release Monday RCMP said it was the first time naloxone had been used by officers in this province.

“There is no doubt in our minds that those officers saved the life of this young man,” Supt. Joanne Keeping, East District Commander, said. “I cannot stress enough the value of having these kits with our officers.”

Police said a substance believed to be fentanyl was also seized at the scene.

READ: Manitoba RCMP issues naloxone kits to its first responders

Manitoba RCMP officers were first given naloxone kits November, 2016.