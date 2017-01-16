Possible weather record setting week ahead in Manitoba

WINNIPEG– After a nearly a full week of extreme cold warnings, Manitoba has started to warm up with temperatures in the province getting as warm as 6.2 C in McCreary, Man., and breaking records highs in the northern part of the province.

On Sunday, records were set in Gillam, (new records of -6.8 C, previously -7.8 C in 1986), Thompson (new record -4.3 C, previously -5.5 C in 1986), and Island Lake (new record -3.7 C, previously -3.8 C in 1980).

Monday’s forecast for the province will once again be a warm one. Temperatures both in the north and south will be roughly 10 to 15 degrees above normal with possible records being set in locations like Roblin and Tadoule Lake. This warming trend will continue later into the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the warmest days of the week with models predicting some areas in southern Manitoba getting up near 5 C.

Not all records are as notable as others. Winnipeg has records starting in 1873 whereas many areas in rural Manitoba only have records starting in the early or late 1990s, or the 2000s.