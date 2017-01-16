Sask. government tells school boards to cap employee compensation

Education Minister Don Morgan is directing school boards in the province to consider cost-cutting measures as the province deals with $1 billion deficit.

On Friday, Morgan sent a letter to school division board chairs telling them to cap employee compensation for the next budget.

“For the government fiscal year 2017-18 total compensation costs will be no greater than 2016-17,” Morgan states in the letter.

“Negotiations need to commence immediately in order to achieve these goals for in scope employees prior to April 1, 2017.”

The letter said all public sector employers are expected to ensure that there are no increases to their total employee compensation budget from ongoing negotiations or negotiations for contracts that are yet to expire.

READ MORE: Report offers options for revamping, reducing Saskatchewan school boards

Morgan also said the government is asking employers and unions to consider freezing wage increases, performance and bonus pay and range increments for unionized employees and managers.

“Furthermore, government is asking employers and unions to consider options that could reduce compensation costs, both in the immediate term and on a more long term basis in order to lessen the need for actions that reduce the size of government.”

In the letter, Morgan said the province is in a challenging fiscal situation, which requires everyone share in the effort to both increase revenue and reduce expenses.

Teachers in Saskatchewan are represented by the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation. The collective bargaining agreement between the Saskatchewan Teacher’s Federation and the province will expire on Aug. 31.

More to come