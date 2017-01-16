Universtiy of New Brunswick creates cybersecurity ‘hub’ with new institute

The University of New Brunswick (UNB) has become a “hub” for cybersecurity, with Monday’s opening of the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity.

The first of its kind in the country, the institute will be a place for “research, training and industry collaboration,” according to the university.

“Out society as gone digital,” MP Matt DeCourcey said at the announcement.

The centre is backed by more than $4.5 million in funding — $2.27 million from the federal government, $2 million from the province and $330,000 from UNB.

Premier Brian Gallant called the opening of the centre the beginning of something “crucial to the New Brunswick economy.”

According to institute director Dr. Ali Ghorbani, cybersecurity is moving from defending, to protecting against potential cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT problem,” Ghorbani said.

The multi-faceted institute will include experts from science and other faculties.