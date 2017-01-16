Dogs looking for homes brighten “Blue Monday” on Global Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Six dogs from Before the Bridge Seniors K9 Rescue joined the Global News Morning crew on Monday.

The dogs include Carolina, who was rescued from a kill pound in Kansas and the dog pictured above, Juniper, an energetic, owner relinquished dog who is great around older children.

Instead of feeling the blues on Monday, these dogs added warmth to the Global studio.

If you want to adopt one of the dogs you can fill out an application, have a meet and greet session with Before the Bridge and then you’ll need to receive approval before adding the pet to your family.

You can see animals who need homes every Monday morning on Global Winnipeg from 6 – 9 a.m.