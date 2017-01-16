Advil pills found inside tub of ice cream in St. Catharines, Ont.: police

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after pain relief pills were found inside a container of ice cream in St. Catharines, Ont., over the weekend.

Police said a family discovered eight pills mixed within the Iceberg brand French vanilla ice cream (1.65 L) on Saturday.

Police were told the container, which was purchased at a local grocery store, had been sealed before it was opened.

Investigators said the pills were identified as 400 mg of Advil Gel Capsules and no members of the family had consumed them.

Authorities said the packaging had the numbers 16279 08:55 on the side with the UPC Code 7 7427611724 2.

It is believed the container was bought either from the Food Basics store located at 275 Geneva Street or the Freshco store located at 286 Bunting Road in St. Catharines.

Police said they have launched an investigation and have notified the manufacturer.