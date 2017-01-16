Man with gunshot wound crashes vehicle into pole with 3-year-old child in backseat

Toronto police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in which a male driver was found with a gunshot wound as a 3-year-old child was in the backseat Sunday evening.
The crash, which also took out a light pole, happened around 8:30 p.m. near Kipling Avenue and Henley Crescent.
Police said the male driver was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. The child in the backseat was uninjured and transported to hospital as a precaution.
There’s no word yet on any suspects and the circumstances surrounding the incident is under investigation.
Police believe the driver was the child’s uncle.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.