January 15, 2017 10:38 pm

Sea lion rescued from fishing gear hops on boat, poses for pics

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard Station Los Angeles, a sea lion hitches a ride on a US Coast Guard boat off the coast of Newport Beach, Calif.

U.S. Coast Guard via AP
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Officials say a juvenile sea lion was so happy to be rescued after getting hooked by fishing gear off Southern California, it jumped into a Coast Guard boat.

The Coast Guard says a Los Angeles-area crew on patrol pulled the sea lion free Saturday near Newport Harbor.

Officials say after a little persuasion, the sea lion hopped aboard the boat and posed for photos.

The animal was handed off to a crew from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, which brought the sea lion to its rescue facility. It will be rehabilitated and released.

