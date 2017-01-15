New initiative repurposing thousands of plastic bags and helping the homeless

Alyssa Scheffler is recycling her plastic grocery bags in an innovative way and for a good cause: She’s crocheting mats to help those living on the streets in Saskatoon.

“It’s combining environmentalism and helping people in need. To match those two things up is awesome,” Alyssa said from her home in Saskatoon on Sunday.

Scheffler co-created the Plastic Bag Project with her friend Colby Kuzma and for the past two weeks they’ve been finding thousands of bags and repurposing them.

“Cutting, rolling up and tying all of the plastic bags takes a couple of hours and each mat takes about 500 to 800 bags depending on how tight your stitches are and how big you make it,” she explained.

Scheffler says they chose to use plastic bags because it will make the mats lightweight, portable and water resistant.

“Our goal is to just have it be steady. We want this to be a project that continues, not just be a one time thing. We want to see how many pounds of bags we can get out of the landfill in a year.”

The initiative is looking for more volunteers, but if you aren’t into crocheting and still want to get involved, plastic bags can be dropped of at the Lakewood tennis centre or picked up.