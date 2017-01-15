Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run after central Ontario crash

The OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a damaged vehicle that struck a car involved in another crash, leaving six people with injuries, four of whom were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police said officers were called to a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Airport Road in Mansfield, southwest of Barrie, before 6:40 p.m. Saturday after a Mitsubishi RVR travelling northbound and a Toyota Camry travelling southbound collided.

After the two vehicles crashed and some of the passengers got out of the Toyota, another vehicle travelling northbound hit the Camry and left the scene. Police said the vehicle that left is believed to be a blue Volkswagen. Officers found a driver’s side mirror, which was left behind.

The 53-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with critical injuries and a 20-year-old male passenger was taken to local hospital where he was treated and released.

The 58-year-old female driver of the Camry as well as two passengers, a 51-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were taken to Toronto-area hospitals with various injuries. A third passenger, an 18-year-old man, was taken to local hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information on either collision is being asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.