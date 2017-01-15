RCMP charge Nova Scotia man with attempted murder

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is now facing charges following an incident in Middleton, N.S.

RCMP say they received a 911 call for medical assistance from a residence on North Street around noon on Friday.

A 28-year-old women was found at the home and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Timothy Lake has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Digby Provincial Court on Monday.

RCMP say the two parties are known to each other. The investigation remains ongoing.

