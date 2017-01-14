RCMP on scene of incident in Middleton, NS

RCMP are releasing very few details about an ongoing incident in Middleton, N.S.

Cst. Tammy Lobb confirms that police officers were called to a residence on North Street around noon on Friday after receiving a 911 call for medical assistance.

A man has been taken into custody, where he remains. No charges have been laid at this time.

Police are not saying if there are any injuries or releasing any details about the incident at this time, but they say there is “no risk to public safety.”

Lobb says forensic teams are currently processing the scene. Police expect to remain at the home for some time.

More to come.

Follow @NatashaPace