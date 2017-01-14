Sask. man petitions for a Ministry of Mental Health

Todd Rennebohm is in a better place now, but his battle with depression has been a long and tough one.

A few years ago, Rennebohm had a breakdown. He checked himself into Regina’s General Hospital searching for help.

“I was having a mental health crisis and I was actually sent home. The doctor said there was no room in the health ward at the time, and there was lack of staff, lack of beds,” he recalled.

Rennebohm’s first hand experience through the system is why he’s calling for a separate ministry – one to specifically deal with mental health.

He says urban centres like Regina are already struggling with resources, and in rural towns like Indian Head, Sask., it’s even worse.

“There’s no one that comes to Indian Head. I’m assuming that’s like that for many towns, no psychologist no psychiatrist, nothing like that,” he said.

Rennebohm’s friend Barbara Holzapfel also struggles with her own mental health. She said the issue can be a matter of life and death.

“We need the support of one another. If I’m unable to support my dear friend that is in a critical mental health state, they will definitely fall through the cracks,” she said.

“I think having a mental health minister would alleviate a lot from all the other ministers.”

Dr. Thomas Hadjistavropoulos, a psychologist with the University of Regina, said there are limited resources in the province when it comes to mental health.

“The resources for people with mental health problems are quite limited. The result is that many people with serious mental health conditions seek help from their medical practitioner, which may not be sufficient,” he said.

Hadjistavropolous said the province only has the capacity to train 12 clinical psychologists per year, and it’s simply not enough to handle all the cases.

“Six here, and six at the [University of Saskatchewan] which I don’t believe is enough to cover the tremendous need for mental health services that exist in Saskatchewan,” he said.

He said in addition to seeing a psychologist, he recommends anyone needing additional support for depression, anxiety or pain should check out www.onlinetherapyuser.ca — a free online tool by the University of Regina that can provide support and therapy for Saskatchewan residents.

Rennebohm’s online petition has gathered over 200 signatures as of Saturday afternoon. He said it’s enough to begin the conversation.

The province has not yet responded to our request for comment on the matter.