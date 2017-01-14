Edmonton Oilers aiming for third Battle of Alberta win of the season

The Edmonton Oilers hope to continue their Battle of Alberta winning streak when the team faces off against the Calgary Flames for the first time in 2017.

Defenceman Adam Larsson will miss his first game of the season Saturday night.

“You put bodies in, but you don’t replace him,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “You do things more by committee. Our pairs will be distributed tonight based on how they’re performing more than set pairs. You don’t replace him. Hopefully, it’s short term.”

McLellan didn’t say what Larsson’s injury is, but he did look stung after blocking a shot against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Up front, Jujhar Khaira is out with an illness. Expect Eric Gryba and Matt Hendricks to play in place of Larsson and Khaira.

The Oilers and Flames haven’t played since October when Edmonton swept a season-opening home-and-home. Brandon Davidson suffered an injury in the first game and is still upset at Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk.

“The whistle blew, we skated three seconds behind the net, and it was a slew-foot,” recalled Davidson. “I’m going to play this game the same way I play every game. I’m going to make sure I have a chip on my shoulder for sure.

“It’s definitely a game I’ve had circled on the map for a long time.”

The Oilers come into the game in third in the Pacific Division, three points up on the fourth place Flames.

Catch the game on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 8 p.m.