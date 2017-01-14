SQ investigating death of young woman in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

Investigators with Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are investigating after the body of a young woman was discovered inside a home in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, 45 kilometres north of Montreal.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Place Mario at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim’s lifeless body.

The death was first treated as suspicious but is now considered a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Mylène Laliberté.

SQ Spokeswoman Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said while investigators have met with several witnesses they have yet to speak to a man considered to be an important witness in the case.

“He (the important witness) is in hospital with what appear to be self-inflicted injuries,” Bilodeau said, adding that investigators will interview him as soon as his health allows.

No arrests have been made.

Place Mario has been cordoned off to allow crime scene technicians to do their work.