World
January 14, 2017 11:30 am
Updated: January 14, 2017 11:49 am

Pilot killed after fighter jet crashes during air show in Thailand

By Staff The Associated Press

A Thai air force pilot has died when his fighter jet crashed at an air show during the country's annual Children's Day.

A A

A Thai air force pilot died when his fighter jet crashed at an air show Saturday during the country’s Children’s Day.

Amateur video footage shows the JAS 39 Gripen jet maneuvering over the Hat Yai air base in southern Thailand when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed in a ball of fire away from spectators.

The Ministry of Defense was investigating the cause of the crash.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipakerachon said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the pilot’s family.

Children’s Day is usually observed with public outings at military bases.

Global News

© 2017 The Associated Press

Report an error
children's day thailand
JAS 39 Gripen jet
Pilot Killed
Plane Crash
thai pilot
Thailand

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News