Pilot killed after fighter jet crashes during air show in Thailand

A Thai air force pilot died when his fighter jet crashed at an air show Saturday during the country’s Children’s Day.

Amateur video footage shows the JAS 39 Gripen jet maneuvering over the Hat Yai air base in southern Thailand when it suddenly lost altitude and crashed in a ball of fire away from spectators.

The Ministry of Defense was investigating the cause of the crash.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipakerachon said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha expressed condolences to the pilot’s family.

Children’s Day is usually observed with public outings at military bases.