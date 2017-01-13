Serial thief? Vernon RCMP report rash of break-ins at auto parts stores

It seems auto parts stores are a prime target for thieves in Vernon, at least according to local RCMP reports.

In the past three weeks there have been six reported incidents in Vernon.

The break-ins or attempts all happened in the early morning or overnight hours.

Timeline

December 20: attempted break-in at Vernon Battery on 25 Avenue at around 4:45 a.m. The suspect damaged the door, but was unable to gain access to the store. A second break-in happened at around 5:00 a.m. at Napa Auto Parts on 43 Avenue. Gloves, a battery and saw were stolen.

December 23: a second break-in at Napa Auto Parts, this one just after midnight. In this case the thief or thieves got away a portable TIG welding system, which owners value at $3,000. A surveillance camera captured this photo of the suspect vehicle:

December 30: break-in at Lordco sometime overnight. A suspect broke into a storage unit and stole 16 Firestone Airbag Suspension kits.

January 9: another break-in to Lordco’s storage unit. This time three irestone Airbag Suspension kits were swiped.

January 11: a third break-in at Lordco. This time 45 Walker mufflers, 11 of which had catalytic converters on them, were stolen from a fenced compound.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on any of these crimes to call police.

Police are also cautioning anyone buying second hand parts, to be aware they may be stolen.