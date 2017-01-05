Pair of break-ins at Vernon auto parts store

North Okanagan RCMP is asking for your help in identifying a thief who made off with an expensive piece of equipment in Vernon.

Officers responded to an alarm at Napa Auto Parts on 43rd Avenue at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Dec.23.

Manager Bob Welsh said it’s the second time the business was broken into in one week.

“You can never say for sure, but it sure seems like it’s the same person, unfortunately,” Welsh said.

Police haven’t commented on the first incident, but Cst. Jocelyn Noseworthy said surveillance video from the second theft shows a white truck which was used to arrive and flee from the scene.

Welsh said a portable TIG 200 ACDC Welding System valued at $3000 was stolen.

Welsh hopes this second theft is the last.

“You get called out in the middle of the night, you’re in here at two to three (in the morning) to deal with the damage, and there is glass everywhere, so it’s not ideal.”

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP.