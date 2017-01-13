Drew and Jonathan Scott cover Flo Rida’s ‘My House’ for charity

Talk about some good vibes!

Drew and Jonathan Scott are bringing a little country flair to Flo Rida’s My House and it’s all in the name of charity.

Best known for their home renovation series Property Brothers on HGTV, the dynamic duo forayed into the country music industry last year when they released two original songs: Hold On and Let The Night Shine In. And it seems the music bug has hit them… hard!

After a chance-listening of Flo Rida’s My House, Jonathan call the pair’s Nashville producer Victoria Shaw to ask what was “involved in covering or remaking a song,” the pair told Entertainment Tonight.

“Within about a month, we were already working on the melody [and] what we wanted to change to it, and then we went in the studio and recorded it! It really turned out to be as much fun as we thought it was,” Jonathan added.

With 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the brothers’ favourite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Drew told ET the cover was “a no-brainer.”

“We’re not doing music for the sake of quitting our jobs and touring like Justin Bieber,” Jonathan told Cheryl Hickey when ET Canada caught up with the brothers last week. “We thought it was only fitting that we support one of our favourite charities.”

The brothers also revealed that most of the people in the video are friends. “Our brother makes a cameo in the music video, so does Jonathan’s girlfriend and my fiancee, Linda,” Drew shares. “There’s firebreathers, mermaids — you name it!” The video also features Eric Palsay and a cameo from Carrot Top.

With three songs and two music videos down, will we hear more music from the Scott brothers?

“Jonathan and I are filming Property Brothers in Nashville in March,” Drew explains, “so we definitely want some collaborations with other artists and we want to write some new music so you will see more.”

To get more information on the work St. Jude Children’s Hospital is doing, or to donate, click here.