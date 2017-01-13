Winnipeg Jets’ Patrick Laine surprises young fan for his birthday

It was a memorable day for one Winnipeg Jets fan after rookie star, Patrick Laine decided to make a birthday wish come true.

On Dec. 25, eight-year-old Lucas Bydak sent a personal letter to Laine, wishing the Finnish player a Merry Christmas as well as inviting him to his eighth birthday party.

Lucas’ uncle then tweeted out the letter, saying it was “worth a shot.”

And Laine decided to listen.

He wasn’t able to make it to Lucas’ party, but did make a surprise visit in honour of his birthday.

Laine personally delivered a signed jersey, chocolates from Finland, and a signed picture.

The picture of the two was even tweeted out, and former Jets sensation Teemu Selanne liked the photo.