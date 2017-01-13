Amazon.ca pulls Indian flag doormat after government threats

Indian foreign ministry responded to Amazon.com‘s quick action on removing doormats that resembled the India tri-colour flag from its Canadian website.

Foreign ministry spokesperson, Vikas Swarup, said on Friday the Indian government appreciated the swift response from the world’s largest online retailer.

READ MORE: Amazon opens lineup-free grocery store

“Within one day, the vice-president and country head of Amazon wrote to (Sushma Swaraj) expressing regret and indicating that the item had been pulled from the website. We appreciate the prompt response from Amazon and hope that such incidents are not repeated in the future,” Swarup said.

Amazon.com removed the items from its Canadian website on Wednesday, after an Indian government threat to rescind visas of the U.S. company’s employees if they did not stop selling the product.

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

“Amazon must tender unconditional apology,” India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter. “They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately.”

“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official,” she added. “We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier.”

The doormat, sold by a third-party on Amazon’s Canadian portal, was taken down late on Wednesday.

Amazon’s portal in Canada sells doormats fashioned around other national flags, but under Indian law any desecration of its flag is punishable with fines and imprisonment.

READ MORE: Amazon.ca offers same-day free delivery in Toronto, Vancouver to Prime customers

Amazon’s official support account on Twitter had earlier responded to angry user comments on Twitter by saying the mats were not being sold on their Indian portal and the concerns had been escalated.

Swaraj tweeted that she had asked the Indian High Commission in Canada to take up the issue with Amazon, after it was brought to her attention by a Twitter user from India’s financial capital of Mumbai.

Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. https://t.co/L4yI3gLk3h — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

Swaraj is a prolific user of the social media website and often responds to tweets directed at her.

Amazon is making a huge bet on India and has vowed to invest more than US $5 billion as it takes on home-grown Flipkart and Snapdeal for a bigger share of the world’s fastest growing internet services market.

In an event attended by Indian premier Narendra Modi in Washington last year, Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said India was the company’s fastest growing region.