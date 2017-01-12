Patrik Laine staying home as Winnipeg Jets head west

WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine will not join the Winnipeg Jets on their three-game road trip as he continues to heal from a concussion.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine out with concussion

The NHL rookie scoring leader was injured in Saturday’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Laine was looking down at the puck when Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe levelled him with an open-ice hit. The 18-year-old appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell.

Once his concussion symptoms disappear, Laine will go through a step-by-step protocol before he’s given the green light to play. He will progressively increase his level of activity during each stage. Laine’s return will be delayed if at any point he feels ill.

RELATED: Patrik Laine back next week? Concussion expert says it’s possible

The Jets face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday before traveling to Los Angeles for a game against the Kings the following night. Winnipeg wraps up its road trip with a stop in San Jose on Monday afternoon.