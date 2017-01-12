Sports
Patrik Laine staying home as Winnipeg Jets head west

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine lays on the ice after a check by Jake McCabe of the Buffalo Sabres during Saturday's game at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y..

Kevin Hoffman / Getty Images
WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine will not join the Winnipeg Jets on their three-game road trip as he continues to heal from a concussion.

The NHL rookie scoring leader was injured in Saturday’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Laine was looking down at the puck when Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe levelled him with an open-ice hit. The 18-year-old appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell.

Once his concussion symptoms disappear, Laine will go through a step-by-step protocol before he’s given the green light to play. He will progressively increase his level of activity during each stage. Laine’s return will be delayed if at any point he feels ill.

The Jets face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday before traveling to Los Angeles for a game against the Kings the following night. Winnipeg wraps up its road trip with a stop in San Jose on Monday afternoon.

