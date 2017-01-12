Heart disease claims life of prominent Shuswap Aboriginal leader

A long time and much respected Aboriginal leader in the Shuswap has died at the age of 65.

His family says Arthur Manuel passed away peacefully Wednesday in their presence.

Manuel spent many years as chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band and was a chairperson of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council.

He was also a member of the Chief Council for Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

In a statement, the Union says Manuel’s death is a terribly sad moment in its history.

“Arthur Manuel was, without question, one of Canada’s strongest and most outspoken Indigenous Leaders in the defense of our Indigenous Land and Human Rights. He travelled extensively throughout Canada, North America and around the world in his unwavering and relentless efforts to champion the cause of our Indigenous Rights.”

The Union says Manuel died of congestive heart failure.

The family plans to hold a wake January 13th and 14th and funeral services on the 15th at the Adams Lake Indian Band gymnasium in Chase.