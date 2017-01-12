Police releasing new information in case of Ontario nurse accused of killing 8 seniors

Police say they will be releasing new information Friday in the case of an Ontario nurse charged with killing eight nursing home patients.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. David Rektor told Global News new information related to the investigation will be released by police Friday morning, ahead of a scheduled in-person court appearance. Rektor declined to specify if more charges could be laid or additional alleged victims would be identified.

Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer, 49, was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder on Oct. 25 after the OPP said a drug was administered to patients at two nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont. between 2007 and 2014.

OPP said the investigation began in Woodstock on Sept. 29, and then expanded to London, Oxford and Brant counties. Investigators announced Oct. 14 that a suspect had been identified and there was no further risk to public safety.

Wettlaufer is accused in seven deaths at the Caressant Care Long Term Care Home in Woodstock from 2007 to 2014 and an eighth death at Meadow Park in London in 2014.

She was licensed as a nurse with the Ontario College of Nurses on Aug. 11, 1995, according to documents on the organization’s website, and resigned on Sept. 30 — the day after police launched their investigation.

According to a peace bond dated Oct. 6 obtained from court, Wettlaufer was placed under several conditions before entering into police custody that prevented her from possessing or consuming alcohol and possessing insulin or drugs other than over-the-counter medications or those prescribed by a physician.

Wettlaufer was also barred from providing caregiver services as well as attending long-term care facilities and hospitals.

She is scheduled to make an in-person appearance at a Woodstock court Friday. Her lawyer did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Woodstock Police Chief William Renton said in October investigators were “confident at this time that all of the victims have been identified and families have been notified.”

The names of the alleged victims, their ages, and the dates of their deaths are as follows:

James Silcox, 84, Caressant Care – Woodstock, Aug. 17, 2007

Maurice Granat, 84, Caressant Care – Woodstock, Dec. 23, 2007

Gladys Millard 87, Caressant Care – Woodstock, Oct. 14, 2011

Helen Matheson, 95, Caressant Care – Woodstock, Oct. 27, 2011

Mary Zurawinski, 96, Caressant Care – Woodstock, Nov. 7, 2011

Helen Young,90, Caressant Care – Woodstock, July 14, 2013

Maureen Pickering,79, Caressant Care – Woodstock, March 28, 2014

Arpad Horvath, 75, Meadow Park – London, Aug. 31, 2014

