January 12, 2017 10:18 am
Updated: January 12, 2017 10:27 am

Longueuil police relaunch investigation into missing Brossard mother and son

Police set up a command post Thursday morning on Stravinski Avenue and Sabourin Crescent in Brossard, as they look into the 2014 disappearance of a Brossard mother and her son. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Police in Longueuil announced they are relaunching the investigation into the disappearance of a Brossard mother and her then infant son, after new information was brought to light.

Jian Ping Li was 42 -years-old when she and her son went missing.  Xiao Feng Lu, would now be a little over three years old.

The woman left her Sabourin Crescent home April 30, 2014, with no identification, no money and without a stroller for the baby.

Police set up a command post Thursday morning on Stravinski Avenue and Sabourin Crescent in Brossard, in the hopes of having new information corroborated.

