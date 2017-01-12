Longueuil police relaunch investigation into missing Brossard mother and son

Police in Longueuil announced they are relaunching the investigation into the disappearance of a Brossard mother and her then infant son, after new information was brought to light.

Jian Ping Li was 42 -years-old when she and her son went missing. Xiao Feng Lu, would now be a little over three years old.

The woman left her Sabourin Crescent home April 30, 2014, with no identification, no money and without a stroller for the baby.

Police set up a command post Thursday morning on Stravinski Avenue and Sabourin Crescent in Brossard, in the hopes of having new information corroborated.