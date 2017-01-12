Sports
January 12, 2017 9:11 am

4 Toronto Blue Jays players coming to Edmonton as part of winter tour

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar and his team celebrate their walk-off win to eliminate the Texas Rangers during the tenth inning to win the American League Division Series in Toronto on Sunday, October 9, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Several Toronto Blue Jays will be in Edmonton this weekend to as part of a tour to kick off the 2017 baseball season.

Marco Estrada, Kevin Pillar, Devon Travis and Aaron Sanchez will arrive in Edmonton on Friday, where they will take part in a news conference at Rogers Place.

The players will sign autographs for fans at the downtown Edmonton arena, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is ticketed and a lottery was held last week. Those who did not win a ticket will not be allowed in to the signing.

On Saturday, the four players will attend the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers hockey game at Rogers Place.

The 2017 season begins in April. Training camp begins in mid-February in Florida.

The Jays 2016 season ended in Game 5 of American League Championship Series back in October, when they were eliminated from the playoffs after Cleveland won 3-0. It was the second straight year Toronto had made it to the ALCS.

Started in 2011, the Jays winter tour is the unofficial kickoff to the Blue Jays 2017 season. The tour has visited more than 20 Canadian cities from coast-to-coast over the past seven years.

