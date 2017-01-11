No timeline for repairs to slide damaged road in Peachland

There will not be a quick fix to a residential road in Peachland that partially slid away Friday, cascading material down a slope to Highway 97, temporarily blocking the highway.

It’s believed a collection of ground water under Renfrew Road triggered the slide.

“We have quite a bit of spring water, natural spring water, along this area of town,” said Peachland Director of Operations Joe Mitchell. “Whether or not it’s that spring water, we’re still trying to figure that out.”

The top of the slide area is too unstable for technicians to get close enough for a thorough inspection, so an aerial drone will be used Friday to survey the site.

“It’ll give our geo-technical engineers an opportunity to view where the water is actually coming from, the amount of flow, and the soil conditions in that area,” said Mitchell.

The comforting news for nearby Renfrew Road residents is further slide activity is not expected.

“We believe, given the cold temperatures, the site here is quite stable,” said Grant Lachmth from Urban Systems. “And from a visual check, there doesn’t appear to be any further movement of the material.”

It’s not known when the road repairs can be done.