1 dead after crash west of Prince Albert, Sask.

One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision outside Prince Albert, Sask.

At 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Parkland Ambulance said paramedics were called to a crash on Highway 3, approximately five kilometres west of the city.

One person was declared dead at the scene. Their name and age have not been released.

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were sent to hospital. Lyle Karasiuk, a spokesperson for Parkland Ambulance, said the two are in good and stable condition.

A 50-year-old man who was also involved in the crash was not injured.

Paramedics are caring for two people with injuries, both have been taken to hospital in good condition for further care. https://t.co/3oCHFArF04 — Parkland Ambulance (@ParkAmbulance) January 11, 2017

Crews on scene at an accident on Hwy 3 just west of the city. Please slow down in this area. — Buckland Fire Dept (@BucklandFireRes) January 11, 2017

Prince Albert RCMP said a portion of Highway 3 has been closed in both directions with traffic being rerouted on a nearby service road.