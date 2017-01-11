1 dead after crash west of Prince Albert, Sask.
One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision outside Prince Albert, Sask.
At 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Parkland Ambulance said paramedics were called to a crash on Highway 3, approximately five kilometres west of the city.
One person was declared dead at the scene. Their name and age have not been released.
A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were sent to hospital. Lyle Karasiuk, a spokesperson for Parkland Ambulance, said the two are in good and stable condition.
A 50-year-old man who was also involved in the crash was not injured.
Prince Albert RCMP said a portion of Highway 3 has been closed in both directions with traffic being rerouted on a nearby service road.Follow @AlexaHGlobal
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments