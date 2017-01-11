Bitty the Ontario pit bull finds safe haven at Saskatoon SPCA

An Ontario pit bull has completed a journey more than two thousand kilometres long and has already won over hearts during her stay at the Saskatoon SPCA.

Bitty, a three-year-old Staffordshire terrier, left the Brant County SPCA in Brantford because of breed specific legislation. Staffordshire terriers are considered pit bulls, which have been banned in Ontario since 2005.

“She’s so fantastic and we’re so lucky in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan to be able to find loving homes for pit bulls who really deserve it,” said Cathy Brin, public relations coordinator with the Saskatoon SPCA.

Saskatchewan doesn’t have a ban on pit bulls.

Bitty arrived in Saskatoon late Tuesday evening, passed her required assessments and was put up for adoption Wednesday morning.

Since last July, the local SPCA has taken in 16 pit bulls from Ontario and one from Manitoba. More are expected to arrive as a result of Montreal’s pit bull ban.

Bitty was surrendered to the Brant County SPCA after living in a home with other dogs that wanted to fight with her.

“She’s an absolute sweetheart. She did not instigate anything in any way shape or form,” said Brant County SPCA executive director Robin Kuchma.

The Brant County SPCA has transferred more than 25 pit bulls to other shelters since the anti-pit bull legislation was implemented.

