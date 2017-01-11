How Calgarians can beat the winter blues

It’s been a frigid few weeks in Calgary and that is giving some residents the winter blues.

Calgarians tell Global News they feel down at this time of the year.

Kim Galli described it as a lack of energy.

“Sleepy and tired and lazy,” she said. “We should be working out because of New Year’s resolutions and we are not…just generally blah.”

READ MORE: Longest cold spell in over 20 years comes to an end in Calgary

It’s more than just feeling sad; the clinical diagnosis is called seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which can be a serious mental health issue, according to a Calgary psychologist.

Less sunlight, reduced physical activity and general lethargy all contribute to the problem, according to Dr. Brent Macdonald.

He suggested various coping strategies.

“First of all, see a psychologist, see a physician,” he said. “Some people respond well to medication and photo therapy light therapy is a very effective form of treatment for most people. And there are also some good psychological health practices that would transfer from seasonal affective disorder to just the general mood decrease that occurs through the winter months.”

READ MORE: Cold weather freezes Calgary’s paid parking machines

Macdonald also recommends staying active and getting outside.

Socializing with other people can also help some people get out of the dumps during the winter months.

READ MORE: 5 ways to beat the winter blues and stay happy beyond ‘Blue Monday’