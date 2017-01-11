Kenora street to be renamed after Winnipeg Jets super fan ‘Kroppy’

Len ‘Kroppy‘ Kropioski’s legacy will continue to live on in his hometown of Kenora, Ont.

The northwestern Ontario city is planning to rename the street Kropioski’s lived on after him next month.

Kropioski made the trip from Kenora for nearly every Winnipeg Jets game. He became a fixture on the scoreboard at MTS Centre as he proudly saluted during the national anthem. He was 98 years old when he passed away in September.

Rory McMillan, a Kenora city councillor, brought forward the recommendation to rename McQuillan Street to Kroppy’s Lane after someone in Kenora approached him.

“The community just feels very strongly about Kroppy’s contribution to sport,” McMillan told Global News. “He was a very very humble man and he didn’t seek recognition.”

When McMillian was younger he played hockey against Kropioski’s team.

“He was quite the coach,” McMillian said. “I remember him as a very positive person. He was very committed and he loved his community and he loved working with young people.”

He said Kropioski would often donate money to community fundraisers and McMillian knows he would feel honoured to have his street renamed.

“He would probably say you are giving me way too much attention but in his heart he would be very proud,” McMillian said.

City council still needs to vote on the name change but McMillan expects it will pass unanimously. He said the city is also working with Canada Post to make sure addresses are changed.

He anticipates the Kroppy’s Lane signs to go up in February.