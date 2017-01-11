Extreme cold warning continues in Saskatoon for -40 to -50 wind chill

-47 is what it felt like with wind chill this morning and we dive back down after a brief warm-up today.

Extreme Cold Warning

An arctic high pressure ridge brought temperatures of -30 to -35 overnight into Thursday morning, which combined with winds of 10 to 20 km/h to produce extreme wind chills of -40 to -50.

More extreme cold conditions will follow the fast-moving system overnight into Thursday morning before moderating.

Extreme cold warning are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-47 is what it felt like in Saskatoon early this morning with wind chill as the polar vortex pushed in aloft and arctic air slid in underneath.

-51 is where wind chill values fell to in the Key Lake area as extreme cold continued into the afternoon across the province.

Temperatures fell to a frigid -34 degrees this morning in the city with ice crystals with clouds rolling back in this morning as a low pressure system, bringing in the snow midday, moved in.

This system will kick up southwesterly winds at sustained speeds of 30 to 40 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h that will help briefly warm up temperatures into the mid-minus teens this afternoon as snow and blowing snow continues.

Tonight

Snow and clouds will clear out overnight and we dive back into the arctic air tonight as winds switch around to be from the north behind the system at sustained speeds of 30 to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 to 70 km/h.

Upper ridge builds back in, helping to gradually warm temperatures up this weekend into next week.

Temperatures will drop back into the -30s overnight with wind chill values once again reaching extreme cold warning criteria.

Thursday

Mid -40s will be what it’ll feel like once again with wind chill Thursday morning when you head out the door in the morning.

It’ll be a frigid day as arctic air settles back in for the day behind the system under mostly sunny skies.

A daytime high around -26 is expected, but that’ll feel like the low -30s all day with wind chill.

Friday

We finally start to dig out of the deep freeze on Friday as an upper ridge moves in after starting out in the low -20s with wind chills in the mid -30s.

Under mostly sunny skies we’re expecting to climb up to a daytime high in the mid minus teens.

Weekend Outlook

The warming trend continues this weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies as the upper ridge of high pressure continues to build in!

Daytime highs will bound up from around -11 on Saturday up to mid-minus single digits on Sunday and then push up toward the freezing mark early next week.

