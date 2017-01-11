Hal Anderson returns to Winnipeg airwaves on 680 CJOB

WINNIPEG — A 680 CJOB favourite, Hal Anderson, is back on the air in Winnipeg.

The show is called Hal Anderson Weekends, which airs on the weekends from 7-10 a.m. CT.

No stranger to listeners, Anderson has been broadcasting in Winnipeg for over 25 years as a host on Power 97 and later 680 CJOB. He’s also hosted several television shows and has supported numerous telethons and charities in the community.

“I’m so excited about returning to my favourite radio station,” Anderson said. “I’ve missed CJOB and its listeners and I think they’ve missed me too. My new weekend morning show will be like family around a big kitchen table and everyone is welcome to grab a chair.”

Anderson’s new weekend show launches Saturday, Feb. 4. He will also join the Shadoe Davis Show Jan, 12 and will fill-in for Shadoe Davis from January 13-30.