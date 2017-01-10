Politics
January 10, 2017 11:32 pm

Alberta Liberal leader wants provincial Human Rights Act opened up

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Liberal Leader David Swann makes a policy announcement in Calgary, Alta., Monday, April 27, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta’s Liberal leader believes it is time for the province to reopen the Alberta Human Rights Act and include more categories that need protection.

A recent court decision dealing with the rights of seniors said it is illegal to discriminate against someone based on age in Alberta.

David Swann said that the act hasn’t been significantly overhauled since 1996.

He said it came up in the legislature last year around the LGBTQ issues, and transgender issues were specifically included as of last year.

With the new court ruling forcing the act to include protection on grounds of age, Swann said it makes sense to look into other aspects.

Swann cited pregnancy, social condition, political belief and aboriginal heritage as things he would like to see have protection.

-With files from 630 CHED.

