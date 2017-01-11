Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Cold air from the north will sink down into the valley bottoms early this morning.

This will result in the risk of morning valley cloud to start the day. There is the possibility of partial clearing with sunny breaks this afternoon, with the greatest chance of dissipating cloud in the southern and western portions of the BC Southern Interior.

With little pattern change in the forecast, parts of the Southern Interior will start off with morning valley cloud again tomorrow and Friday.

Today’s daytime high range: -13 to -6

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla