‘The anonymous tip line is the backbone of the program’: Crime Stoppers celebrates 35 years in Canada

Crime Stoppers, a program which allows citizens to submit crime tips anonymously, is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The charitable organization first launched in New Mexico 40 years ago by Canadian-born police Det. Greg MacAleese. It was then brought to Canada in 1982 with a launch in Calgary.

“A group of local businessmen at the time heard about the program that started in Albuquerque, and took the steps to bring it forward to Canada,” spokesperson Terry Hathaway said.

“The anonymous tip line is the backbone of the program. We’re the only program that allows people to report crime – to law enforcement, to police – that allows them to do it anonymously.”

Since its inception, spokesperson Curtis Dyck said Crime Stoppers has helped to take an estimated $291 million in drugs off Calgary’s streets, close about 14,000 criminal cases and recover $17 million in stolen property.

“The program is a big success, but we’re looking forward to another 35 years.”

To celebrate their anniversary, Crime Stoppers is launching a new campaign called Everyday Superhero.

“It changes the direction of our typical advertising that you would see for Crime Stoppers,” Hathaway explained.