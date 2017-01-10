Sports
January 10, 2017 12:48 pm

Winnipeg Jets Patrik Laine named to NHL All-Star Game

Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates his second period goal against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 27, 2016.

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has been chosen to play in this month’s NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL rookie scoring leader is the only player from the Jets named to the game. Laine is currently sidelined with a concussion he suffered in Saturday’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Laine sits second in the NHL in goals with 21 in 42 games. He has also put up 16 assists to give him a total of 37 points.

The 18-year-old has scored two hat tricks and 11 multi-point games this season.

Laine will be joined on Team Central by Winnipegger Jonathan Toews. The Chicago Blackhawks captain has seven goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be played Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

