Okanagan Falls fire chief celebrates 50 years on job

The community of Okanagan Falls only has about 2,500 residents, but their fire chief takes pride in being the one each of those residents relied on to lead the volunteer fire department for five decades.

Bob Haddow’s commitment and dedication leading fire protection in the community for half a century was celebrated by the community Sunday.

Haddow has no plan on retiring, but won’t reveal his age when asked.

Back in the 1960’s, Haddow heard that an equipment demo was being held for fire fighters at the local hotel and attended, leading to a life-long commitment to the department.

After three years serving as a volunteer fire fighter, he was elevated to chief.

He says it’s all about getting home after the call.

“If you don’t do that, there’s possibilities you’re not going to come back,” says Haddow about being safe on the job. “You have to be prepared when you go.”