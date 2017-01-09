10-year-old Toronto District School Board student claims he has been bullied out of school

Ten-year-old Keegan Wilson has a list of things he has missed out on since early December – from a talent show to a model car building competition – and it’s because he stopped attending class at Chester Elementary School due to alleged bullying.

He said it has escalated over weeks from harassment to physical violence. Once, a boy struck him on the back of the head.

“I asked him what it was for and he said, ‘Everything.’ I said, ‘What do you mean everything?’ and he screams at the top of his lungs, ‘Everything!’

Keegan’s parents said initially they told him to avoid and cope, but it was tough because Keegan is in a gifted program with just 11 students.

The situation came to a head in early December when, according to Keegan, the boy chased him and his classmates around the schoolyard with a broken rake.

“He charged at us,” Keegan said, pointing to an empty spot on the school field as he walked Global News through the event. He went to a doorway where he said the students went in and took refuge in a stairwell.

“One of the lunch supervisors actually said, ‘Stay in here for your own safety,” and he said to the prefect, ‘Don’t let anybody in this door. Don’t open this door for anybody.'”

His dad said he became very emotional when he heard about it from Keegan.

“A rapid heartbeat and kind of terror,” Shane Wilson said, adding he emailed the teacher twice.

Wilson said she did not respond. The principal called instead and told him to stop “harassing” the teacher.

“(The principal) claimed that all of Keegan’s perceptions, claims, assertions were unsubstantiated,” he said.

Keegan’s mom pointed out the denial was made, despite other students and parents witnessing the incidents. She insisted ignoring the bullying not only impacts Keegan’s safety, it’s a disservice to the boy involved.

“We truly believe there are issues with this child and we hope he gets the care that he needs,” Nenita Regidor said.

The TDSB declined an interview with Global News, but a spokesperson sent a statement.

“All reports of bullying are taken seriously, investigated, and, if warranted, appropriate steps are taken,” TDSB media relations and issues manager Shari Schwartz-Maltz wrote in part.

“The school is not aware of any incident involving a broken rake,” she added.

The family stands by their claims and Keegan said he just wants to get back to class, but needs to feel safe there.

“I want the principal to actually take action and not just pretend like it never happened.”