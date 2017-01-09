Police respond to 23 vehicle collisions after blast of snow blankets Regina

A blast of snow Monday morning caused whiteout conditions and headaches for many drivers. Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Tuesday.

The snowy road conditions caused dozens of vehicle collisions Monday.

According to Regina police, between the hours of midnight and 4:30 p.m. CT Monday, officers responded to 23 vehicle collisions, not including minor fender benders where cars were able to drive off.

Police are urging drivers to slow down, brake sooner and don’t tailgate.

The City of Regina said there are crews working around the clock on clearing and plowing the roads.

“We had crews on shift as we always do in the winter time,” Chris Warren, the city’s winter maintenance manager, said.

“Basically, [we’re] cycling through our Category 1 and 2 streets and our high speed roads like ring road and things like that to ensure we’re providing ice control and plowing operations as we can,” Warren said.

The city said it does have the resources, but it’s still too early to gauge.

“We’re early in 2017 and only time will tell but if we have an average season, our budget will be able to sufficiently cover what we get.”

The city only plows residential roads if there’s an excess of 25 centimetres – leaving residents and businesses to rely on snow plowing companies like “It’s Done.”

Owner Jason Moreside anticipates all hands on deck over the next few days. He said crews are expecting a 14 to 16 hour work day.