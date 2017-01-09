Calgarians pledge to support Syrian refugee family after 29-year-old dad loses cancer battle

After a six-year battle with cancer, a Syrian refugee living in Calgary has passed away, leaving behind his wife and two young children.

Majd Tahhouf was granted permission to come Canada with his wife, four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter in March 2015.

According to Sam Nammoura, family friend and co-founder of the Calgary Syrian Refugee Support Group, Tahhouf was receiving chemotherapy for lung cancer. On Saturday, the 29-year-old man passed away.

“The community has really felt the pain of this family (over the past year),” Nammoura said. “The online fundraiser is a statement of how well-supported they have been.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up late Saturday and by Monday afternoon, more than $60,000 had already been raised.

The money will help ensure the family is able to pay rent, buy food, pay for transportation and daycare.

