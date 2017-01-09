Syrian Refugee
January 9, 2017 7:00 pm

Calgarians pledge to support Syrian refugee family after 29-year-old dad loses cancer battle

Kim Smith By Reporter  Global News

Majd Tahhouf passed away Saturday leaving before his wife and two young children.

GoFundMe
A A

After a six-year battle with cancer, a Syrian refugee living in Calgary has passed away, leaving behind his wife and two young children.

Majd Tahhouf was granted permission to come Canada with his wife, four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter in March 2015.

According to Sam Nammoura, family friend and co-founder of the Calgary Syrian Refugee Support Group, Tahhouf was receiving chemotherapy for lung cancer. On Saturday, the 29-year-old man passed away.

“The community has really felt the pain of this family (over the past year),” Nammoura said. “The online fundraiser is a statement of how well-supported they have been.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up late Saturday and by Monday afternoon, more than $60,000 had already been raised.

The money will help ensure the family is able to pay rent, buy food, pay for transportation and daycare.

More to come…

Global News
Report an error
Calgary Syrian refugee
Cancer
GoFundMe
Lung Cancer
Syrian Refugee
Syrian Refugee Support Group

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News