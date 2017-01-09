Five Bishop Grandin intersections on list of Winnipeg’s worst
WINNIPEG — Five intersections on Bishop Grandin Boulevard have made the list of Winnipeg’s worst when it comes to collisions and fatalities.
The city ordered a report to examine safety concerns on the busy stretch of the Winnipeg road last fall.
READ: Winnipeg councillor calls for safety upgrades on Bishop Grandin Boulevard
The report looked at data going back to 2012 to come up with a list of intersections with the top five per cent of collisions causing injury or death.
Top 20:
1 Kenaston Blvd & McGillivray Blvd
2 Archibald St & Marion St
3 Lagimodiere Blvd & Grassie Blvd
4 Lagimodiere Blvd & Regent Ave W
5 Dakota St & Dunkirk Dr
6 Leila Ave & McPhillips St
7 Pembina Hwy & Bison Dr
8 Lagimodiere Blvd & Reenders Dr
9 Bishop Grandin Blvd & St Mary’s Rd
10 Bishop Grandin Blvd & Dakota St
11 Fermor Ave & Lagimodiere Blvd
12 Panet Rd & Regent Ave W/Nairn Ave
13 Bishop Grandin Blvd & Waverley St
14 Academy Rd & Stafford St
15 Fermor Ave & St Mary’s Rd
16 Waverley St & Taylor Ave
17 Bishop Grandin Blvd & St Anne’s Rd
18 Bishop Grandin Blvd & Lakewood Blvd
19 Lagimodiere Blvd & Marion St
20 Kenaston Blvd & Scurfield Blvd
The report recommends a safety audit now be done.
It will be heard at city hall later this week
