Five Bishop Grandin intersections on list of Winnipeg’s worst

WINNIPEG — Five intersections on Bishop Grandin Boulevard have made the list of Winnipeg’s worst when it comes to collisions and fatalities.

The city ordered a report to examine safety concerns on the busy stretch of the Winnipeg road last fall.

The report looked at data going back to 2012 to come up with a list of intersections with the top five per cent of collisions causing injury or death.

Top 20:

1 Kenaston Blvd & McGillivray Blvd

2 Archibald St & Marion St

3 Lagimodiere Blvd & Grassie Blvd

4 Lagimodiere Blvd & Regent Ave W

5 Dakota St & Dunkirk Dr

6 Leila Ave & McPhillips St

7 Pembina Hwy & Bison Dr

8 Lagimodiere Blvd & Reenders Dr

9 Bishop Grandin Blvd & St Mary’s Rd

10 Bishop Grandin Blvd & Dakota St

11 Fermor Ave & Lagimodiere Blvd

12 Panet Rd & Regent Ave W/Nairn Ave

13 Bishop Grandin Blvd & Waverley St

14 Academy Rd & Stafford St

15 Fermor Ave & St Mary’s Rd

16 Waverley St & Taylor Ave

17 Bishop Grandin Blvd & St Anne’s Rd

18 Bishop Grandin Blvd & Lakewood Blvd

19 Lagimodiere Blvd & Marion St

20 Kenaston Blvd & Scurfield Blvd

The report recommends a safety audit now be done.

It will be heard at city hall later this week