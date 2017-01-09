Canada
January 9, 2017 5:20 pm
Updated: January 9, 2017 5:26 pm

Saskatchewan school feels abandoned after deadly shooting last year: principal

By Staff The Canadian Press

The La Loche Community School Acting Principal Greg Hatch spoke to media on Monday about how the school shooting that took place on Jan. 22, 2016 have changed the lives of students and staff at the school.

A A

The principal in a remote northern Saskatchewan community where there was a deadly school shooting almost a year ago says staff and students feel like they’ve been abandoned.

Greg Hatch says there was some help for about a month after a gunman opened fire last Jan. 22, killing teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier and wounding seven others.

But Hatch says the school has been left alone after the initial response and many students are still struggling.

READ MORE: Leaders in La Loche talk about recovery prior to school shooting anniversary

He says they’re just trying to make it through each day.

The shooter also killed two teen brothers at a nearby home before he went to the school.

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre says the entire community is still struggling and there’s a long road ahead to recovery – despite some help for housing and other initiatives.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Adam Wood
Anniversary
Dene High School
High School
La Loche
La Loche School Shooting
Northern Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News