Saskatchewan school feels abandoned after deadly shooting last year: principal

The principal in a remote northern Saskatchewan community where there was a deadly school shooting almost a year ago says staff and students feel like they’ve been abandoned.

Greg Hatch says there was some help for about a month after a gunman opened fire last Jan. 22, killing teacher Adam Wood and teacher’s aide Marie Janvier and wounding seven others.

But Hatch says the school has been left alone after the initial response and many students are still struggling.



He says they’re just trying to make it through each day.

The shooter also killed two teen brothers at a nearby home before he went to the school.

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre says the entire community is still struggling and there’s a long road ahead to recovery – despite some help for housing and other initiatives.